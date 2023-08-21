Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra Returns to Thailand on Tuesday
BANGKOK (NNT) – Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra plans to return to Thailand on Tuesday (22 Aug), as the nation pushes to overcome a political deadlock after the May general election.
Thaksin Shinawatra to return on Tuesday August 22: daughter
In a social media post over the weekend, Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, said she would meet her father at Bangkok’s Don Muang Airport on Tuesday. The announcement was made after Thaksin previously postponed his return from August 10, citing the need for a medical checkup.
Tuesday is also when the new parliamentary vote for prime minister will be held, which could see Pheu Thai Party candidate Srettha Thavisin selected Thailand’s next prime minister. The second-placed Pheu Thai took over efforts to form a government after Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed in his prime ministerial bid.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand