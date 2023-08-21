Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra Returns to Thailand on Tuesday

TN August 21, 2023 0
Former prime minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra

Former prime minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra plans to return to Thailand on Tuesday (22 Aug), as the nation pushes to overcome a political deadlock after the May general election.

Thaksin Shinawatra to return on Tuesday August 22: daughter

In a social media post over the weekend, Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, said she would meet her father at Bangkok’s Don Muang Airport on Tuesday. The announcement was made after Thaksin previously postponed his return from August 10, citing the need for a medical checkup.

Tuesday is also when the new parliamentary vote for prime minister will be held, which could see Pheu Thai Party candidate Srettha Thavisin selected Thailand’s next prime minister. The second-placed Pheu Thai took over efforts to form a government after Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed in his prime ministerial bid.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Yingluck Shinawatra and her Brother Thaksin at the airpor,t before going back to Thailand.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra jailed after returning to Thailand

TN August 22, 2023 0
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Ex-red-shirt boss Nutthawut Saikua quits in protest

TN August 21, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attending an event with Pheu Thai fellows

Pheu Thai–led Coalition Seals Deal Ahead of PM Vote

TN August 21, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Yingluck Shinawatra and her Brother Thaksin at the airpor,t before going back to Thailand.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra jailed after returning to Thailand

TN August 22, 2023 0
Former prime minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra

Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra Returns to Thailand on Tuesday

TN August 21, 2023 0
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Ex-red-shirt boss Nutthawut Saikua quits in protest

TN August 21, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attending an event with Pheu Thai fellows

Pheu Thai–led Coalition Seals Deal Ahead of PM Vote

TN August 21, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

Thai Police Bust Biggest Escort Website Allegedly Run by American-Thai Couple

TN August 21, 2023 0