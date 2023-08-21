Ex-red-shirt boss Nutthawut Saikua quits in protest
Former red-shirt leader and key member of the Pheu Thai party, Nutthawut Saikua, has ceased working for the party, in protest over the inclusion of the Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties in the current Pheu Thai-led 11-party coalition.
United Thai Nation party backs Pheu Thai coalition
In a TV interview this morning (Monday), Nutthawut said that he has decided to disassociate himself from a Pheu Thai-led government, adding that he has conveyed his decision to fugitive former prime ministers Thaksin, Yingluck and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as well as Srettha Thavisin, a prime ministerial candidate.
