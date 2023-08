Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attending an event with Pheu Thai fellows. Photo: @ingshin21 / Instagram.

BANGKOK, Aug 21 (TNA) – The Pheu Thai-led coalition has sealed the deal on the allocation of cabinet portfolio seats ahead of the parliamentary vote for prime minister on Aug 22.

The coalition alliance has announced the lineup of the prospective coalition government without the Move Forward party at the joint press briefing on Monday.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

