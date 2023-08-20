Poll respondents disagree with Pheu Thai’s ‘government of reconciliation’

TN August 20, 2023
Thai flag at the Government building

Thai flag at the Government House building. Photo: Government of Thailand.

Most respondents to a Nida Poll disagree with the Pheu Thai party partnering with the two junta-linked parties, Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation, to form a “government of reconciliation”, and most would prefer Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Thailand’s next prime minister.

Thaksin Shinawatra to return on Tuesday August 22: daughter

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) conducted an opinion poll of 1,310 people aged over 18 andof various occupations and educational backgrounds across the country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

