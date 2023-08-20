Poll respondents disagree with Pheu Thai’s ‘government of reconciliation’
Most respondents to a Nida Poll disagree with the Pheu Thai party partnering with the two junta-linked parties, Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation, to form a “government of reconciliation”, and most would prefer Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Thailand’s next prime minister.
The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) conducted an opinion poll of 1,310 people aged over 18 andof various occupations and educational backgrounds across the country.
