Thai Police Bust Biggest Escort Website Allegedly Run by American-Thai Couple

TN August 21, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.

In a press briefing organized by Bangkok Police and the Immigration Bureau and Information Technology Crime Suppression Centre, Deputy Immigration Bureau Chief Pol Maj Gen. Panthana Nuchanart stated that the website was ranked first on Google and had nearly 430,000 visits per month.

The website was found to have specifically catered to foreign customers, with 80 prostitutes working for the site, covering various locations in Thailand including Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Hua Hin.

