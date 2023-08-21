Sixteen College Students Rescued After Being Stuck in Phuket University Elevator

Elevator between 2 story floors.

Elevator in Thailand. Photo: Thailand News.

Sixteen students were rescued after an elevator’s door was unable to be opened for about half an hour at a university in Mueang Phuket.

The Phuket City Police, The Phuket Express, and emergency responders were called on Monday (August 21st) in the afternoon to the university in Rassada.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

