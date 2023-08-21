Sixteen College Students Rescued After Being Stuck in Phuket University Elevator

Sixteen students were rescued after an elevator’s door was unable to be opened for about half an hour at a university in Mueang Phuket.

Add dangerous lifts to Pattaya hazards – ten injured as hotel elevator plunges

The Phuket City Police, The Phuket Express, and emergency responders were called on Monday (August 21st) in the afternoon to the university in Rassada.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts