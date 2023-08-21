Thai digital minister wants to shutter Facebook over scam ads

Facebook Headquarters at 1 Hacker Way,

Facebook Headquarters at 1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park, California 94025. Photo: Pexels.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn will seek a court order late this month to close Facebook services in the kingdom, accusing the operator of failing to block fraudulent advertisements that caused huge damage to people.

DSI chief warns Thai women not to fall prey to Facebook scams

Mr Chaiwut told a press conference on Monday that his ministry had tried to ask Facebook to block fraudulent advertisements but to no avail. Therefore, he planned to ask a court by this month’s end to close Facebook services in Thailand within seven days because, he said, Facebook did not screen the people who bought its advertising space.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

