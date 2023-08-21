Thai digital minister wants to shutter Facebook over scam ads

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn will seek a court order late this month to close Facebook services in the kingdom, accusing the operator of failing to block fraudulent advertisements that caused huge damage to people.

Mr Chaiwut told a press conference on Monday that his ministry had tried to ask Facebook to block fraudulent advertisements but to no avail. Therefore, he planned to ask a court by this month’s end to close Facebook services in Thailand within seven days because, he said, Facebook did not screen the people who bought its advertising space.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

