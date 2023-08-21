Pattaya Transformer Explodes and Damages Several Motorbikes

A transformer near Pattaya Beach Road exploded in the small hours of Monday, August 21st, damaging over 6 motorbikes. No injuries were reported.

The explosion was reported to the Pattaya Fire Department precisely at 1:36 AM today during heavy rain in Pattaya. A fire truck and a crew of firemen were deployed to the scene, where they found a large blaze engulfing a power transformer located in front of a massage parlor on Soi Pattaya 4.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

