Pattaya Transformer Explodes and Damages Several Motorbikes
A transformer near Pattaya Beach Road exploded in the small hours of Monday, August 21st, damaging over 6 motorbikes. No injuries were reported.
Man seriously injured after electric transformer explodes on Walking Street in Pattaya
The explosion was reported to the Pattaya Fire Department precisely at 1:36 AM today during heavy rain in Pattaya. A fire truck and a crew of firemen were deployed to the scene, where they found a large blaze engulfing a power transformer located in front of a massage parlor on Soi Pattaya 4.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News