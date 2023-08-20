Officials Inspect Cannabis Shops on Bangla Road in Patong After Viral Video

TN August 20, 2023 0
Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.

Relevant officials inspected cannabis shops on Bangla Road in Patong to check for licenses and rule infringements after a video clip of foreigners using a machine to blow cannabis smoke across the street went viral on social media.

Australian Tourist Causes Havoc at Pattaya Temple, Cannabis Blamed

On Friday night (August 18th) a team of Phuket Officials from the Kathu District Office, Patong Police, and the Kathu District Public Health Office inspected Bangla Road following the viral video. Cannabis shops on Bangla Road had their licenses checked and were reminded that smoking in shops is against the rules.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

