Officials Inspect Cannabis Shops on Bangla Road in Patong After Viral Video

Relevant officials inspected cannabis shops on Bangla Road in Patong to check for licenses and rule infringements after a video clip of foreigners using a machine to blow cannabis smoke across the street went viral on social media.

Australian Tourist Causes Havoc at Pattaya Temple, Cannabis Blamed

On Friday night (August 18th) a team of Phuket Officials from the Kathu District Office, Patong Police, and the Kathu District Public Health Office inspected Bangla Road following the viral video. Cannabis shops on Bangla Road had their licenses checked and were reminded that smoking in shops is against the rules.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts