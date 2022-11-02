Suspect says he stabbed and killed the wrong person by accident near Phuket shopping mall
A man died after being stabbed in front of a shopping mall in Phuket Town
The Phuket City Police Chief Colonel Sarawut Chooprasoot told the Phuket Express, “The suspect is Mr. Pan, 35, a graphic designer, who stabbed Mr. Jaroen Penngern, 49, a food seller to death.”
“Jaroen later presented and surrendered himself to police. He told us that he stabbed the wrong person. He said he thought that Mr. Jaroen was an unidentified person that he had an issue with before and apologized for stabbing and killing an innocent person. However the prosecution and investigation continues.” Colonel Sarawut added.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
