Russian spacecraft Luna-25 crashes while attempting to land on the moon

TN August 20, 2023 0

Luna-Glob (Luna-25), which had no return capsule, attempted to become the first station in history to land on the south pole of the Moon.

The Russian lunar lander Luna 25, also known as Luna-Glob.

The Russian lunar lander Luna 25, also known as Luna-Glob. Photo: Pline.

The Luna-25 lunar module also known as Luna-Glob, the first Russian probe designed for lunar landing in nearly 50 years, crashed into the Moon Sunday while attempting to accomplish its mission to land at the satellite’s South Pole, the Russian space agency Roscosmos has reported.

Indian space agency launches five foreign satellites

Luna-25, which has no return capsule, is attempting to become the first station in history to land on the Moon’s south pole. The main tasks of the mission are to test technologies for a soft landing, study the internal structure and explore resources, including water.

Russia launched the spacecraft last week in a race with the U.S. agency, NASA, and other space agencies, and the lunar landing was originally scheduled for this coming Sunday, although it is not known if the plan is still on track.

The lunar south pole is a coveted target among spacefaring nations, the U.S. and China among them. In fact, the Indian Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is orbiting the Moon and will likely attempt the lunar landing near the pole this week.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai flag at the Government building

Poll respondents disagree with Pheu Thai’s ‘government of reconciliation’

TN August 20, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra on his Birthday.

Thaksin Shinawatra to return on Tuesday August 22: daughter

TN August 19, 2023 0
High speed trains

Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed train expected to enter service in 2027

TN August 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Russian lunar lander Luna 25, also known as Luna-Glob.

Russian spacecraft Luna-25 crashes while attempting to land on the moon

TN August 20, 2023 0
Thai flag at the Government building

Poll respondents disagree with Pheu Thai’s ‘government of reconciliation’

TN August 20, 2023 0
Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Officials Inspect Cannabis Shops on Bangla Road in Patong After Viral Video

TN August 20, 2023 0
Pattaya Beach at night

Intoxicated Chinese Woman Taken to Police Station After Car Crash in Pattaya

TN August 20, 2023 0
River in Mu Mon, Udon Thani.

Scottish man, 77, rescued after kayak sinks in Udon Thani stream

TN August 20, 2023 0