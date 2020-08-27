One new COVID-19 case in state quarantine recorded in Thailand

One new COVID-19 case in state quarantine recorded in Thailand1 min read
Thailand recorded one new COVID-19 case among those in state quarantine today.
The new case is a 35-year old Indian national, who arrived in Thailand from India on August 8th, on the same flight as 22 others who earlier tested positive for COVID-19. He was cleared of any infection in the first test, but the second test, on August 21st confirmed the infection, while no symptoms were evident.
By Thai PBS World