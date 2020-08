BANGKOK, Aug 27 (TNA) – Thai Airways International (THAI) is ready to arrange special charter flights for tourists from six countries as the national carrier welcomed the government’s plan to receive foreign tourists to the resort island of Phuket.

The announcement came after the government’s policy to ease travel restrictions to revive the country’s tourism hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

