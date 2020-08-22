Details on Thailand to allow long-stay visits for limited foreign tourists in Phuket in October





Phuket – Phuket will be the first destination to allow limited foreign tourists to visit for longer stays starting this October, the Minister of Tourism and Sports said yesterday, August 21.

This tourism agenda was operated under a proposal called the “Phuket Model” which is a New Normal style of tourism that provides limited travel access with a limited number of tourists.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



