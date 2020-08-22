August 22, 2020

Details on Thailand to allow long-stay visits for limited foreign tourists in Phuket in October

Tourist boats in Phuket

Tourist boats in Phuket. Photo: Mariamichelle (Pixabay).


Phuket – Phuket will be the first destination to allow limited foreign tourists to visit for longer stays starting this October, the Minister of Tourism and Sports said yesterday, August 21.

This tourism agenda was operated under a proposal called the “Phuket Model” which is a New Normal style of tourism that provides limited travel access with a limited number of tourists.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

