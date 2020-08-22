Details on Thailand to allow long-stay visits for limited foreign tourists in Phuket in October

Details on Thailand to allow long-stay visits for limited foreign tourists in Phuket in October1 min read
Phuket – Phuket will be the first destination to allow limited foreign tourists to visit for longer stays starting this October, the Minister of Tourism and Sports said yesterday, August 21.
This tourism agenda was operated under a proposal called the “Phuket Model” which is a New Normal style of tourism that provides limited travel access with a limited number of tourists.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News