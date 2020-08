The Phangnga Provincial Court has handed a 50-year jail term to an elderly woman found guilty of offering her 14-year-old granddaughter for sex to a local politician last year.

Chuwit Jantaros, secretary to the Foundation for Children, Youth and Families, said yesterday the court handed the sentence to Sakol Phodee, the defendant, on Wednesday.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

