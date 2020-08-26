Extreme Heat in Japan Leaves 25 People Killed, Almost 12,800 Injured in One Week





TOKYO (Sputnik) – Close to 12,800 people suffered health complications and 25 others died as a result of persisting extreme temperatures in Japan over the past week, the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday.

The plurality of people — 45.4 percent — were affected by the heat while at home, while 17 percent called an ambulance while at work, the agency said.

Of nearly 12,800 such calls, almost 4,000 were made by the elderly, while 387 people are still in a critical state.

Full story: sputniknews.com

