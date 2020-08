Terrified passengers were seen fleeing a Bangkok bus after the driver zig-zagged across the road in a race with a rival to get more fares at the next stop.

A video posted on social media showed a privately run bus on Route 1 dangerously tailgating and trying to overtake another bus serving the same route.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

