Prayut says Thailand must open to limited foreign arrivals





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today stressed the need for Thailand to start opening up to limited foreign tourist arrivals “as the country needs oxygen to breathe for survival.”

He said that authorities concerned have been working out appropriate measures to deal with tourist arrivals while, at the same time, ensuring public safety and deciding which provinces will open up first.

He assured that the Government will not open the whole country for unlimited or unrestricted foreign arrivals, as there must be several measures put in place first.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

