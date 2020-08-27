Prayut Expresses Condolence over Death of Quarantined Man





BANGKOK, Aug 26 (TNA) – Thai Prime Minister expressed condolence over the death of a man, who jumped to death while being quarantined in Chon Buri.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha extended condolences to the family of Phon Prom-ngam, a Buriram native, who jumped off a hotel building where he was quarantined on the second day of his return from Israel, said Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantawanich.

TNA

