Prayut Expresses Condolence over Death of Quarantined Man

The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok

The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok. Photo: พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์ (Phiraphat Wimonrangkarat) Government of Thailand.


BANGKOK, Aug 26 (TNA) – Thai Prime Minister expressed condolence over the death of a man, who jumped to death while being quarantined in Chon Buri.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha extended condolences to the family of Phon Prom-ngam, a Buriram native, who jumped off a hotel building where he was quarantined on the second day of his return from Israel, said Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantawanich.

