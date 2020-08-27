Thu. Aug 27th, 2020

PM Prayut backs return of tourists to Thailand

11 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a visit to a school

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a visit to a school. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


Thailand needs to attract foreign tourists back and have a welcoming system of disease control in place, so local people can start earning money again, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday.

The return of foreign visitors would begin with only a limited number of arrivals, to test the country’s disease control measures, which would be comprehensive, he said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chatrudee Theparat and Narumon Kasemsuk
BANGKOK POST

