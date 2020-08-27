PM Prayut backs return of tourists to Thailand

PM Prayut backs return of tourists to Thailand1 min read
Thailand needs to attract foreign tourists back and have a welcoming system of disease control in place, so local people can start earning money again, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday.
The return of foreign visitors would begin with only a limited number of arrivals, to test the country’s disease control measures, which would be comprehensive, he said.
Chatrudee Theparat and Narumon Kasemsuk
BANGKOK POST