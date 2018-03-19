85% of aid for poor stolen, now exceeds B100m

Graft-busters investigating systemic embezzlement of funds from protection centres for the destitute report the total theft uncovered now exceeds 100 million baht and has been found in 49 provinces.

Lt Col Kornthip Daroj, secretary-general of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, said on Monday that from Feb 13 to March 18 investigators had to found 104 million baht allocated to help the poor in 49 provinces had been misappropriated, or 85% of the centres’ budgets.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KING-OUA LAOHONG

BANGKOK POST