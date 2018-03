NAKHON SI THAMMARAT — A court in southern Thailand on Thursday sentenced a famed rock musician to five days in prison for firing a handgun in a temple late last year.

Seksan Sukpimai, aka Sek Loso, was seeking bail as of publication after the court found him guilty of illegally shooting his pistol into the night sky at a temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Dec. 29. His lawyer said he will file an appeal.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English