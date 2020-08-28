Fri. Aug 28th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Tourism Department launches White Tourism initiative

1 min read
46 mins ago TN
Koh Samui Airport shopping area

Koh Samui Airport shopping area. Photo: Sergey / flickr.


BANGKOK(NNT) – To further strengthen the Thai tourism industry, the Department of Tourism has unveiled the White Tourism campaign by providing training to promote safety, hygiene, and transparency by tourism businesses, particularly those in direct contact with tourists.

The Department of Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Thai Industrial Standards Institute on Thai tourism evaluation and standardization, celebrating 18th anniversary of the Department of Tourism and upgrading the service quality among tourism businesses, attractions, and related services.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Tourism Department launches White Tourism initiative 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

No Green Light for Foreign Tourists Yet

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records six new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government Pledges Soft Loans for Ailing Airlines

28 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers in Bangkok

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

No Green Light for Foreign Tourists Yet

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records six new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government Pledges Soft Loans for Ailing Airlines

28 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close