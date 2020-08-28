Tourism Department launches White Tourism initiative





BANGKOK(NNT) – To further strengthen the Thai tourism industry, the Department of Tourism has unveiled the White Tourism campaign by providing training to promote safety, hygiene, and transparency by tourism businesses, particularly those in direct contact with tourists.

The Department of Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Thai Industrial Standards Institute on Thai tourism evaluation and standardization, celebrating 18th anniversary of the Department of Tourism and upgrading the service quality among tourism businesses, attractions, and related services.

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

