Depression warning for North and Northeast on July 23-24

By TN / July 22, 2018

The Meteorological Department today warned people in the North and in Northeast to brace for intense rains and heavy rains in some areas tomorrow and Tuesday due to depression.

According to the department’s report, depression was detected in the Bay of Tonkin at 10 am on Sunday with its epic-centre at 19.5 latitude to the north and 107.5 longitude to the east and wind speed at 55 kph at its centre.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

