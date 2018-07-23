A street in Damnoen Saduak, Ratchaburi
Man severed employee’s penis to protect wife

By TN / July 23, 2018

RATCHABURI: A bus paint foreman admitted to cutting the penis of his subordinate to protect his wife after they joined a drinking session over the weekend.

Permsak Petprasert, 50, was arrested at his rented home on Soi Bang Tan of tambon Nong Or in Ban Pong district Monday and charged with the assault. The victim was identified as Suwit Thipjantha, 39.

Full story: Bangkok Post

