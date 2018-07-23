Bangkok Chonburi Motorway
Wife killed as husband’s runaway truck hits Bangkok estate’s entrance

By TN / July 23, 2018

A passenger wife was killed when her husband’s parked truck ran away while he was asking directions and crashed into the arched entrance of a Bangkok housing estate early on Tuesday.

Pol Captain Phattarapop Chaichana, deputy inspector of Udom Suk police station, said the accident happened at 2am near the eastern ring road in Bangkok’s Prawet district.

