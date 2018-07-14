Thailand - Members of the military nursing community in the Pacific region
“Wild Boars” boys and coach to be discharged Thursday

By TN / July 14, 2018

The 12 young members of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach are expected to be discharged from Chiang Rai hospital this coming Thursday, Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn.

He told a news conference that they are all in good health but need more rest after they go home. A video clip showing each of the young patients appearing in high spirits and talking to the camera was also shown during the press conference.

