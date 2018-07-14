Ghanta Ghar in Gujranwala, Pakistan
Asia

Suicide Bomber Kills 128 at Pre-Election Rally in Pakistan

By TN / July 14, 2018

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, an explosion hit the site of a pre-election rally of the leader of Pakistan’s alliance of ultra-right political movements in the city of Bannu, officials said.

An explosion hit an election gathering in Pakistan’s Mastung, killing at least 128 people and injuring 150 more, AFP reported.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Nawabzada Siraj Raisani was among those killed in the incident in Mastung, the broadcaster said.

Sputnik International

