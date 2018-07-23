Woman drowns in escape attempt from Pathum Thani reception house





A homeless woman drowned on Monday evening when she and two friends tried to escape from the Thanya Buri reception for homeless women in Pathum Thani, police said.

The Thanya Buri police station was informed of the death at 2.30am Tuesday after rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation located and pulled the body of Napawan Jaiharn, 32, from the bottom of a ditch beside a wall of the reception house.

