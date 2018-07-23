Bangkok Cops Doubt Murder in Dismembered Canal Body

BANGKOK — After piecing together the identity of the man whose severed body parts were found floating in Khlong Saen Saep over the weekend, police said Monday it could have been a freak accident.
What appeared to be the last missing parts of homeless man Winai Jaisaen – a left leg and foot – were found in the canal this morning. Hua Mak police investigators said it could be a case of murder. They also believe Winai, 49, might have fallen into the canal before his body was sliced into pieces by boat propellers.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Father falls to death after court acquits son’s alleged killer
-
Woman drowns in escape attempt from Pathum Thani reception house
-
Wife killed as husband’s runaway truck hits Bangkok estate’s entrance
-
Probe launched after student’s alleged ‘disciplinary’ beating at university
-
Bangkok Breast Meat Not Drug-Free: Consumer Group