Boat at Khlong Saen Saep canal in Bangkok
Bangkok

Bangkok Cops Doubt Murder in Dismembered Canal Body

By TN / July 23, 2018

BANGKOK — After piecing together the identity of the man whose severed body parts were found floating in Khlong Saen Saep over the weekend, police said Monday it could have been a freak accident.

What appeared to be the last missing parts of homeless man Winai Jaisaen – a left leg and foot – were found in the canal this morning. Hua Mak police investigators said it could be a case of murder. They also believe Winai, 49, might have fallen into the canal before his body was sliced into pieces by boat propellers.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

