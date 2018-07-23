Father falls to death after court acquits son’s alleged killer





A man fell to his death from the 8th floor of the Bangkok Criminal Court on Monday after it acquitted a man accused of killing his young son in 2016.

The incident happened about 9.30am. The father landed on the lawn at the base of the right wing of the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road. Court officials quickly covered his battered body with white fabric.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article