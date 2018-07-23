Ratchadaphisek Road at Sutthisan Intersection, Bangkok
Bangkok

Father falls to death after court acquits son’s alleged killer

By TN / July 23, 2018

A man fell to his death from the 8th floor of the Bangkok Criminal Court on Monday after it acquitted a man accused of killing his young son in 2016.

The incident happened about 9.30am. The father landed on the lawn at the base of the right wing of the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road. Court officials quickly covered his battered body with white fabric.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close