Court jails 5 for running sex ring

The Criminal Court has imposed hefty fines and jail terms of between 8 and 11 years on five men found guilty of colluding to traffic women, including underaged girls, for sex services at the Nataree Entertainment massage parlour in Bangkok.

The punishments were based on commutations the judge handed down to the convicted men and the company overseeing the parlour Wednesday following their confessions. As a result, they saw their prison sentences halved and fines worth over 1.3 million baht reduced to less than 700,000 baht.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS