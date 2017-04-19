Wednesday, April 19, 2017
City Hall Instructed to Remove 11 CCTVs Before 1932 Plaque Taken

BANGKOK — City Hall officials Wednesday morning repeated claims it has no security camera footage to explain what happened to a historic marker which went missing earlier this month.

With the same explanation given to a Khaosod English reporter on Tuesday, Bangkok officials told a group of activists all 11 security cameras trained on the Royal Plaza had been removed just days before the 1932 revolution plaque was exhumed from the pavement.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra,
Khaosod English

