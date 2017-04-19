City Hall Instructed to Remove 11 CCTVs Before 1932 Plaque Taken

BANGKOK — City Hall officials Wednesday morning repeated claims it has no security camera footage to explain what happened to a historic marker which went missing earlier this month.

With the same explanation given to a Khaosod English reporter on Tuesday, Bangkok officials told a group of activists all 11 security cameras trained on the Royal Plaza had been removed just days before the 1932 revolution plaque was exhumed from the pavement.

By Teeranai Charuvastra,

Khaosod English