1932 coup foundation seal mysteriously changed

A historical foundation seal marking the June 24, 1932 coup by the so-called Promoters which eventually transformed the Siam from Absolute Monarchy to Constitutional Monarchy has mysteriously gone missing and replaced by a new seal.

Mr Banlue Sooksai, Dusit district chief officer, said Friday that his office was aware of the change of the foundation seal but didn’t know which agency ordered or made the change. He added that he would make a public statement when more information was received about the matter.

By Thai PBS Reporters