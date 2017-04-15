Thailand holds traditional celebrations of Songkran festival

UTHAI THANI, 14 April 2017 (NNT) – Various provinces across the country are holding activities on the occasion of the Songkran Water Festival, with a tendency towards cultural traditions and safe celebrations.

Uthai Thani province has established a water play zone at the Witthayu roundabout intersection in the downtown area. The provincial administration has also organized a traditional merit-making activity to pour lustral water on the Buddha image of Uthai Thani. Locals also took their families to pour lustral water on the hands of their senior relatives, as a way of paying respects to their elders and receiving blessings for the new year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom