Pattaya taxi drivers set to recommend 100 baht flag fall – three times more than Bangkok





Pattaya taxi drivers are set to start using their meters. But only if they are allowed to increase the flag fall for rides to 100 baht.

All the operators met on Monday to decide that 100 baht is appropriate for the first two kilometers. Thereafter they will charge 20 baht per kilometer.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Pattaya News

