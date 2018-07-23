Blue and yellow taxi-meter in Pattaya, Chonburi province
Pattaya

Pattaya taxi drivers set to recommend 100 baht flag fall – three times more than Bangkok

By TN / July 23, 2018

Pattaya taxi drivers are set to start using their meters. But only if they are allowed to increase the flag fall for rides to 100 baht.

All the operators met on Monday to decide that 100 baht is appropriate for the first two kilometers. Thereafter they will charge 20 baht per kilometer.

