News

Vehicle snatchers get creative

By TN / July 22, 2018

The latest police crackdown on vehicle theft by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) has revealed that a large number of vehicles are being stolen by means other than being broken into.

Sakkarin Yingchatchawanchai, 28, fled before his houses were raided by CSD police last Tuesday. The suspect had faked his identity to avoid arrest for allegedly running a gang that stole vehicles and exported them.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

TN

