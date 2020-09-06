Phuket reopening to foreign tourists delayed

Phuket reopening to foreign tourists delayed1 min read
THAILAND: The government’s plan to reopen the resort island of Phuket as a model to welcome back foreign visitors has hit a snag after the country last week saw the first case of local COVID-19 infection in more than three months.
Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the launch of the so-called “Phuket model” scheduled for next month as part of efforts to revive the local economy, is likely to be pushed back.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS