Phuket reopening to foreign tourists delayed





THAILAND: The government’s plan to reopen the resort island of Phuket as a model to welcome back foreign visitors has hit a snag after the country last week saw the first case of local COVID-19 infection in more than three months.

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the launch of the so-called “Phuket model” scheduled for next month as part of efforts to revive the local economy, is likely to be pushed back.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

