Pheu Thai party’s U-turns to support reducing powers of senators





Thailand’s opposition Pheu Thai party now supports the proposal of the Kao Klai party to amend Section 272 of the Constitution, to strip the Senate of powers to elect the Prime Minister.

The opposition Deputy Chief Whip Mr. Somkid Chuakong said Saturday that the party does not object to the latest move, by the Democrat party, to amend Section 272, adding that the party will discuss this issue at a meeting on September 8th.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

