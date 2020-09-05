Sat. Sep 5th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Pheu Thai party’s U-turns to support reducing powers of senators

1 min read
4 hours ago TN
Pheu Thai Party logo

Pheu Thai Party logo. Photo: Pheu Thai.


Thailand’s opposition Pheu Thai party now supports the proposal of the Kao Klai party to amend Section 272 of the Constitution, to strip the Senate of powers to elect the Prime Minister.

The opposition Deputy Chief Whip Mr. Somkid Chuakong said Saturday that the party does not object to the latest move, by the Democrat party, to amend Section 272, adding that the party will discuss this issue at a meeting on September 8th.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Pheu Thai party's U-turns to support reducing powers of senators 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

7 New COVID-19 Cases, All Quarantined Foreigners

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

CCSA stumped over local coronavirus case

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Four COVID-19 cases, three pubs closed after first local transmission in 100 days

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Pheu Thai party’s U-turns to support reducing powers of senators

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

7 New COVID-19 Cases, All Quarantined Foreigners

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

CCSA stumped over local coronavirus case

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Four Cameroonians, Three Thais Arrested in Isan over Face Mask Scam

1 day ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close