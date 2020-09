BANGKOK, Sept 5 (TNA) – Thailand logged seven new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 who are inbound foreigners in quarantine.

One of them arrived from Indonesia, another from the United States, two each from Russia and India and the other from Bangladesh.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

