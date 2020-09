Health authorities remained stumped on Friday regarding the source of the infection of a 37-year-old male prison inmate who tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after being sent to jail.

Revealed on Thursday, the case ended the country’s 100-day streak without any new local infections.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts