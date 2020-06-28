Isan still supports Pheu Thai in local elections: Khon Kaen University Poll





A survey by Khon Kaen University, or Isan Poll, reveals that a majority of people in the Northeast Region will support the Pheu Thai Party in the upcoming local elections, Assistant Professor Suthin Wianwiwat said on Sunday.

Mr Suthin, who supervised the poll, said the survey was conducted on June 19-21 on people in 20 northeastern provinces to gauge their opinions on the upcoming local elections, the first since the May 22, 2014 military coup.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chakrapan Nathanri

BANGKOK POST

