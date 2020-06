PHUKET: Police are investigating a homemade explosive device that fell from a tree at a construction site on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd in Patong this morning (June 27).

Patong Police and Phuket Tourist Police were called to the scene, in front of the Hangout Phuket Lokal hotel, at 9:30am.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

