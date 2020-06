NAKHON RATCHASIMA: One man was killed and another seriously injured in separate incidents in Khong district of this northeastern province on Sunday morning.

A man was detained for questioning, suspected by police of committing the two crimes following a conflict over drugs.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts