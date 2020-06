Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn has recovered from surgery and was discharged from Chulalongkorn Hospital on Saturday, according to the Bureau of the Royal Household.

The Princess entered hospital on June 15th, after she developed numbness in the fingertips of her right hand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

