Two more suspects held in death of schoolgirl in Kanchanaburi

Yellow buses at the Kanchanaburi bus station

Yellow buses at the Kanchanaburi bus station in 2013. Photo: calflier001.


KANCHANABURI: Two more young men have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault and still-unexplained death of a schoolgirl at a house in Tha Muang district on June 17.

Police apprehended the pair on Saturday after obtaining court warrants for their arrest on charges of depriving a girl aged under 18 of parental care and taking her for the purposes of performing indecent acts.

