Two more suspects held in death of schoolgirl in Kanchanaburi

Two more suspects held in death of schoolgirl in Kanchanaburi1 min read
KANCHANABURI: Two more young men have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault and still-unexplained death of a schoolgirl at a house in Tha Muang district on June 17.
Police apprehended the pair on Saturday after obtaining court warrants for their arrest on charges of depriving a girl aged under 18 of parental care and taking her for the purposes of performing indecent acts.
Piyarach Chongcharoen and Bangkok Post Online Reporters