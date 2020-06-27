Two more suspects held in death of schoolgirl in Kanchanaburi





KANCHANABURI: Two more young men have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault and still-unexplained death of a schoolgirl at a house in Tha Muang district on June 17.

Police apprehended the pair on Saturday after obtaining court warrants for their arrest on charges of depriving a girl aged under 18 of parental care and taking her for the purposes of performing indecent acts.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarach Chongcharoen and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

