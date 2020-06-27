Glasgow Attacker Was Allegedly Sudanese National Who Threatened to Stab People, Reports Say





The Glasgow attacker, who was shot dead by police, was a Sudanese national named Badradeen, according to the Daily Mail’s exclusive report.

The report cites witnesses and a friend of the knifeman as saying that he warned the night before the bloodbath at the Park Inn hotel in Glasgow city centre that he was going to stab people.

“He told me that he was fed up. He had been in the hotel for three months. There was no daylight in his room and he was very angry. He said that he was going to attack two guys in the room next to his because they were making noise to deliberately annoy him”, an asylum seeker from Yemen told Mail Online.

