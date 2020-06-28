COVID-19 Situation Administration finalizes Phase 5 restrictions easing plan





BANGKOK (NNT)-The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will on Monday disclose details of the easing of Phase 5 restrictions, due to begin on 1st July, while stressing the need for effective disease control measures to prevent a second wave.

The CCSA Spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said today the CCSA will be holding a major meeting this Monday to finalize the details of further restriction easing in Phase 5, which may allow businesses such as pubs, bars, karaoke venues, gaming centers, internet cafes, and soapy massage parlors to reopen.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



