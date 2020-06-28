June 28, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

COVID-19 Situation Administration finalizes Phase 5 restrictions easing plan

1 min read
32 mins ago TN
Happy Hour at Pattaya Walking Street

Happy Hour at Pattaya Walking Street. Photo by Roman Lashkin.


BANGKOK (NNT)-The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will on Monday disclose details of the easing of Phase 5 restrictions, due to begin on 1st July, while stressing the need for effective disease control measures to prevent a second wave.

The CCSA Spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said today the CCSA will be holding a major meeting this Monday to finalize the details of further restriction easing in Phase 5, which may allow businesses such as pubs, bars, karaoke venues, gaming centers, internet cafes, and soapy massage parlors to reopen.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

COVID-19 Situation Administration finalizes Phase 5 restrictions easing plan 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand enjoys another day free from new coronavirus infections or fatalities

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Libyan refugee charged with murder in wake of London attack on gay men

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Isan still supports Pheu Thai in local elections: Khon Kaen University Poll

37 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Half A Million in Lockdown As Beijing Fights New Virus Cluster

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand enjoys another day free from new coronavirus infections or fatalities

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Libyan refugee charged with murder in wake of London attack on gay men

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 Situation Administration finalizes Phase 5 restrictions easing plan

32 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close