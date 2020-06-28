June 28, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Libyan refugee charged with murder in wake of London attack on gay men

1 min read
18 mins ago TN
Street near Reading in London, England, Great Britain

Street near Reading in London, England, UK. Photo: © Copyright Lewis Clarke / Geograph. CC BY-SA 2.0.


Libyan-born Khairi Saadallah has been charged with three counts of murder, following a mass stabbing in the town of Reading last week. The attack, initially investigated by UK’s counter-terrorism police, targeted gay men.

The 25-year-old has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Saturday. The June 20 knife attack in a Reading park left three people dead and at least three others injured.

Although Saadallah had been investigated by British counter-terrorism police, there was no reference to terrorism in the charges listed.

Full story: rt.com

RT

Libyan refugee charged with murder in wake of London attack on gay men 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand enjoys another day free from new coronavirus infections or fatalities

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 Situation Administration finalizes Phase 5 restrictions easing plan

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

Isan still supports Pheu Thai in local elections: Khon Kaen University Poll

32 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Half A Million in Lockdown As Beijing Fights New Virus Cluster

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand enjoys another day free from new coronavirus infections or fatalities

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Libyan refugee charged with murder in wake of London attack on gay men

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 Situation Administration finalizes Phase 5 restrictions easing plan

27 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close