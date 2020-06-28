Libyan refugee charged with murder in wake of London attack on gay men





Libyan-born Khairi Saadallah has been charged with three counts of murder, following a mass stabbing in the town of Reading last week. The attack, initially investigated by UK’s counter-terrorism police, targeted gay men.

The 25-year-old has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Saturday. The June 20 knife attack in a Reading park left three people dead and at least three others injured.

Although Saadallah had been investigated by British counter-terrorism police, there was no reference to terrorism in the charges listed.

Full story: rt.com

RT

