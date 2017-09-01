Friday, September 1, 2017
Samui’s garbage problem is getting out of control

Mountains of trash in Koh Tao
Garbage disposal problem in Samui Island is getting out of control as local authorities warn that within the next eight months, it’s 30-rai landfill now holding more than 200,000 tons of accumulated garbage will be full and is unable to handle any more daily garbage of 150-200 tons.

The warning came from Samui mayor Ramnate Jaikwang earlier this week as the garbage problem is getting worse.

Mayor Ramnate said at present the island’s 30-rai landfill already holds mountains of garbage of over 200,000 tons, while 150-200 tons keep coming in daily for disposal.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

