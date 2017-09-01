Samui’s garbage problem is getting out of control

Garbage disposal problem in Samui Island is getting out of control as local authorities warn that within the next eight months, it’s 30-rai landfill now holding more than 200,000 tons of accumulated garbage will be full and is unable to handle any more daily garbage of 150-200 tons.

The warning came from Samui mayor Ramnate Jaikwang earlier this week as the garbage problem is getting worse.

Mayor Ramnate said at present the island’s 30-rai landfill already holds mountains of garbage of over 200,000 tons, while 150-200 tons keep coming in daily for disposal.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS